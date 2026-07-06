Abu Dhabi summer camps 2026: Parent's guide to free and paid options

From a new government mega-festival in Al Wathba to private sports academies, here's what's on across Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra this summer

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 6 Jul 2026, 3:40 PM
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As the long break stretches on, Abu Dhabi's camp scene is ranging from new government festivals to private academies across the capital.

In order to ensure children are having fun while also learning in an engaging manner during the summer holidays, the authorities have summer camps spread across Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions.

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These include activities for children as young as 4 to as old as 18. Take a look at all the activities taking place across the emirate.

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Across Abu Dhabi

Future Entrepreneur Summer Camp (Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development)

  • Free for Emirati students in Arabic and English

  • Ages: 4-18, split into four tracks (Young Innovators 4-6, Foundation 7-9, Intermediate 10-14, Advanced 15-18)

  • Location: Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra

  • Price: Free

  • Ends with a pitch presentation to a panel of experts; a specialised Venturist track covers gaming and coding for ages 13-18 at 42 Abu Dhabi.

ADEK School Break Camps

  • Over 60 camps across the emirate

  • Dates: July 1-Aug 29

  • Location: Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra

  • Price: Varies by camp, including university-run tech camps

Abu Dhabi city

Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival

  • Al Wathba's new flagship event under presidential patronage brings 30 entities together across 3,000 programmes

  • Ages: 6-18 and families

  • Dates: July 6-Aug 23, 10am-10pm

  • Location: Al Wathba

  • Price: Free

  • Includes: Al Fursan camp for Students of Determination, Zayed Sports City children's camp, and Chinese Language Institute camp

Abu Dhabi Summer Sports

  • Dates: Through August 23

  • Location: Adnec Abu Dhabi

  • Price: Free entry (some add-ons paid)

Summer With Us

  • Municipality family days across city parks

  • Location: Al Wathba, Bani Yas, Zayed City, Al Shamkha parks

  • Price: Free

  • Includes: Face painting, storytelling, and eco workshops

Active Hub: Free after-school sports access at 23 schools with an additional summer sports programme.

Summer Media Camp (Creative Media Authority, with twofour54, CNN, Majid TV)

  • 60 spots each in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain for media, animation and gaming

  • Price: Free

Ajyal Al Siyaha: DCT's tourism and hospitality camp exclusively for Emirati students

Abu Dhabi Culture camps: Hikayatna (Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, teamLab); Heritage camp (Qasr Al Hosn); Once Upon a Time for Arts (Manarat Al Saadiyat, Bait Al Khatt); Children's Arts Centre at the Cultural Foundation; Wonder Lab at Children's Library

Wonder Lab

  • Ages: 4-14

  • Dates: Four blocks, July 13-Aug 13

  • Price: Varies

Yas Island combined camp

Ferrari World, Warner Bros., SeaWorld, Yas Waterworld, CLYMB: Dh1,595 per week

Snow Abu Dhabi, KidZania, BOUNCE, Emirates Park Zoo, Dolphin Sports Academy: Dh150 to Dh1,650.

PTF Sports Academy: Jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, fitness

  • Ages: 5-13

  • Dates: July 6-Aug 27, Mon-Thu, 10am-1pm

  • Price: Dh900

Al Ain City

Tanbudh Bi Ahliha: Community Development Authority's family days at Al Amerah Park

  • Location: Al Amerah Park

  • Price: Free

  • Includes: Workshops, play areas, storyteller's corner over three days

Qattara Arts Centre camp: Art and music workshops

  • Ages: 6-13

  • Price: Dh300 (Two seasons)

Al Ain Zoo's Desert Legacy camp: Environmental education

  • Ages: 6-12

  • Dates: July 6-24, Mon-Thu 8am-noon, Fri 8-11am

Al Ain Club: The camp includes Sayfuna Ainawi, a football academy for ages 6-18 and Al Ain Ladies Club nursery camp for ages 1-5. The club is paid.

Al Dhafra City

Sayf Al Dhafra: Municipality beach festival

  • Price: Free

  • Includes: A volunteer hour, seedling giveaways; drew large crowds this season

Madinat Zayed Community Centre (Family Development Foundation): It offers family support services free of charge

Village Summer 2026

  • Ages: 10-17

  • Date: July 6-23

  • Location: Five regions which will likely include Al Dhafra

  • Price: Free

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