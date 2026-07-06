Abu Dhabi summer camps 2026: Parent's guide to free and paid options
From a new government mega-festival in Al Wathba to private sports academies, here's what's on across Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra this summer
- PUBLISHED: Mon 6 Jul 2026, 3:40 PM
As the long break stretches on, Abu Dhabi's camp scene is ranging from new government festivals to private academies across the capital.
In order to ensure children are having fun while also learning in an engaging manner during the summer holidays, the authorities have summer camps spread across Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions.
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These include activities for children as young as 4 to as old as 18. Take a look at all the activities taking place across the emirate.
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Across Abu Dhabi
Future Entrepreneur Summer Camp (Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development)
Free for Emirati students in Arabic and English
Ages: 4-18, split into four tracks (Young Innovators 4-6, Foundation 7-9, Intermediate 10-14, Advanced 15-18)
Location: Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra
Price: Free
Ends with a pitch presentation to a panel of experts; a specialised Venturist track covers gaming and coding for ages 13-18 at 42 Abu Dhabi.
ADEK School Break Camps
Over 60 camps across the emirate
Dates: July 1-Aug 29
Location: Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra
Price: Varies by camp, including university-run tech camps
Abu Dhabi city
Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival
Al Wathba's new flagship event under presidential patronage brings 30 entities together across 3,000 programmes
Ages: 6-18 and families
Dates: July 6-Aug 23, 10am-10pm
Location: Al Wathba
Price: Free
Includes: Al Fursan camp for Students of Determination, Zayed Sports City children's camp, and Chinese Language Institute camp
Abu Dhabi Summer Sports
Dates: Through August 23
Location: Adnec Abu Dhabi
Price: Free entry (some add-ons paid)
Summer With Us
Municipality family days across city parks
Location: Al Wathba, Bani Yas, Zayed City, Al Shamkha parks
Price: Free
Includes: Face painting, storytelling, and eco workshops
Active Hub: Free after-school sports access at 23 schools with an additional summer sports programme.
Summer Media Camp (Creative Media Authority, with twofour54, CNN, Majid TV)
60 spots each in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain for media, animation and gaming
Price: Free
Ajyal Al Siyaha: DCT's tourism and hospitality camp exclusively for Emirati students
Abu Dhabi Culture camps: Hikayatna (Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, teamLab); Heritage camp (Qasr Al Hosn); Once Upon a Time for Arts (Manarat Al Saadiyat, Bait Al Khatt); Children's Arts Centre at the Cultural Foundation; Wonder Lab at Children's Library
Wonder Lab
Ages: 4-14
Dates: Four blocks, July 13-Aug 13
Price: Varies
Yas Island combined camp
Ferrari World, Warner Bros., SeaWorld, Yas Waterworld, CLYMB: Dh1,595 per week
Snow Abu Dhabi, KidZania, BOUNCE, Emirates Park Zoo, Dolphin Sports Academy: Dh150 to Dh1,650.
PTF Sports Academy: Jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, fitness
Ages: 5-13
Dates: July 6-Aug 27, Mon-Thu, 10am-1pm
Price: Dh900
Al Ain City
Tanbudh Bi Ahliha: Community Development Authority's family days at Al Amerah Park
Location: Al Amerah Park
Price: Free
Includes: Workshops, play areas, storyteller's corner over three days
Qattara Arts Centre camp: Art and music workshops
Ages: 6-13
Price: Dh300 (Two seasons)
Al Ain Zoo's Desert Legacy camp: Environmental education
Ages: 6-12
Dates: July 6-24, Mon-Thu 8am-noon, Fri 8-11am
Al Ain Club: The camp includes Sayfuna Ainawi, a football academy for ages 6-18 and Al Ain Ladies Club nursery camp for ages 1-5. The club is paid.
Al Dhafra City
Sayf Al Dhafra: Municipality beach festival
Price: Free
Includes: A volunteer hour, seedling giveaways; drew large crowds this season
Madinat Zayed Community Centre (Family Development Foundation): It offers family support services free of charge
Village Summer 2026
Ages: 10-17
Date: July 6-23
Location: Five regions which will likely include Al Dhafra
Price: Free