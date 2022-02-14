Abu Dhabi students wins debut edition of Tata Consultancy Services' quiz contest

Six F-22 planes landed at the Al Dhafra Air Base on Saturday
A team from Abu Dhabi has won the Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) first UAE edition of the TCS IT Wiz Quiz.
India’s largest annual inter-school IT quiz competition made its debut in the Middle East this year, with UAE students aged 14 to 17 invited to take part and flex their IT knowledge.
Grade 11 student Shayan Ali Ahmad, from GEMS United Indian School, Abu Dhabi, was the overall winner.
The first and second runners up were Grade 10 student Jayanth Ramganesh, from GEMS Millennium School, Sharjah, and Grade 12 student, Ansh Talwar from Dubai International Academy, Emirates Hills, (DIA EH) Dubai.
The competition saw 1,600 entries from over 250 schools, and 12 participants were invited to the semi-final and final rounds at the Expo 2020 India Pavilion.
Students were tested on their knowledge of technological trends, the application of information technology across various sectors, emerging trends such as cloud computing, AI, ML and robotics.
Sumanta Roy, Regional Head, Middle East & Africa, TCS, said, “TCS IT Wiz Quiz builds awareness on the importance of IT skills, motivating young students to pursue careers in technology. We are delighted to see the enthusiasm these young people have for IT and technology. We offer our warmest congratulations to all our finalists, and especially our winner, and look forward to hosting the IT Wiz Quiz here for years to come.”
TCS launched IT Wiz Quiz in 1999 to spark interest in technology among high school students. Over the past 23 years, it has become one of the most popular quiz competitions in India. It was named in the LIMCA Book of Records as India’s first IT quiz and as a pioneer in the field of IT quizzing.
