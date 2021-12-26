Abu Dhabi street named in honour of late urban planner who helped design city

The newly-made multimillionaire matched five out of the five winning numbers
Under the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, inaugurated the Abdul Rahman Makhlouf Street, which is adjacent to Abu Dhabi Municipality building.
The move is in recognition of the late Egyptian engineer who ‘shaped’ the cities of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Makhlouf worked with the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founder of the UAE, in designing Abu Dhabi. The master architect passed away at the age of 98 on December 14.
Sheikh Mohamed had, earlier this month, paid tribute to Dr Makhlouf for his contributions to Abu Dhabi.
Taking to Twitter, taking to Twitter, wrote, "I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Abdulrahman Makhlouf, who worked closely with the late Sheikh Zayed and was instrumental in the planning and design of Abu Dhabi’s urban environment. May he rest in peace," the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince had tweeted.
