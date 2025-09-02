Two years in trash, then a ticket to UK: Abu Dhabi stray cat’s unlikely journey

For two years, Nova survived in Abu Dhabi’s alleys, hiding behind bins, cooling herself under leaking pipes and pulling scraps of food from sharp can edges. The stray cat had scratches all over and two broken teeth from fights on the streets.

Later this month, Nova will board a flight to the UK to start a new life with a family waiting to adopt her. For the rescuers who worked for weeks to save her, the moment is nothing short of remarkable.

“Nova means ‘new beginning,’ and that’s exactly what she’s getting after two years on the streets,” said Chiku Singh, who has been rescuing animals for over two decades.

The name was chosen by fellow rescuers Jacqueline Appleby and Claire, who played a key role in saving Nova. Derived from the Latin novus, Nova means “new.” In astronomy, a nova is a star that suddenly becomes bright before fading again. Appleby said the name symbolises brightness, transformation and a fresh start — fitting for a cat whose story is of survival and hope.

Nova’s rescue began in mid-August when a feeder named Sarah noticed her struggling by the bins each day and reached out to rescuer Karim Diab.

“Nova would disappear the moment anyone came near. Without Karim’s drop trap, rescuing her would have been nearly impossible,” Singh told Khaleej Times. She added that Diab, Sarah and others also helped cover the cost of her veterinary care.

At Capital Vet Clinic, Dr. Kamal Adel examined Nova for dehydration, parasites and infections. He said her trembling and extreme fear during handling were typical of cats abandoned for long periods.

Once she was stabilised, Jacqueline Appleby arranged a foster home with her friend Claire, who offered Nova shelter and affection.

Now, Nova spends her days curled on a blanket instead of cardboard scraps, waiting for her journey abroad.

Singh said Nova is one of the fortunate few. Estimates suggest between 100,000 and 150,000 stray cats live on the streets of Dubai and Abu Dhabi combined. Many are born on the streets, while others were once pets that were later abandoned.

“We’ve seen cats dumped in remote areas, kittens taped in boxes, pregnant cats left in the desert, even pets abandoned in elevators,” Singh said. “Some wait outside closed doors for weeks, hoping their families will return.”

Globally, more than 360 million cats and dogs are believed to be homeless. Countries such as Germany and the Netherlands have reduced abandonment through compulsory microchipping, strict laws and sterilisation programmes.

Calls for change

Rescuers say the UAE is making progress, but more can be done. They call for compulsory pet registration linked to Emirates IDs, a unified national pet database, and stronger adoption drives to encourage responsible ownership.

“Nova’s rescue was possible only because of a chain of individuals who cared, from the feeder who first spotted her, to the trappers, vets and foster family,” Singh said. “Her story could have ended in silence. Instead, she’s getting a new beginning. However, there are thousands more still waiting.”