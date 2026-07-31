Abu Dhabi's Dh350,000 initiative to make prosthetic limbs for Gaza amputees

The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has launched 'Step of Hope', UAE's programme to manufacture and fit prosthetic limbs and provide rehabilitation and physiotherapy services for amputees affected by the war in Gaza, helping them regain mobility, independence and quality of life.

The Authority of Social Contribution — Ma'an has allocated a Dh350,000 community contribution to support the programme, part of its mandate to direct social contributions towards high-impact humanitarian initiatives.

ZHO will run the programme through its central prosthetics and orthopedics workshop, the first of its kind in the UAE, where artificial limbs will be manufactured and fitted by Emirati specialists alongside a select group of People of Determination, in line with international best practices.

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The initiative falls under the UAE's continued humanitarian efforts in support of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. In February 2024, the UAE Field Hospital in Gaza had opened a dedicated prosthetic limb centre. The first phase of 'Step of Hope' became operational from the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, Egypt.

Emirati specialists behind the scenes

The authority's involvement ties back to its broader mandate of channelling community funds towards humanitarian causes that carry real, lasting impact, said Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution — Ma'an. He pointed to 'Step of Hope' as an example of how national institutions can pool resources around a shared social goal, calling it a model worth replicating.

The programme reflects a larger shift in the operation's approach, from meeting Gaza's most urgent needs to building longer-term recovery, rehabilitation and self-sufficiency for those affected, said Hammoud Al Afari, who coordinates relief operations for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

A model for national partnership

'Step of Hope' is one of several specialised medical and humanitarian programmes under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, and is intended as a model for partnership between government entities and community institutions in providing prosthetics and rehabilitation services for amputees in Gaza