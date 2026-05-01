Abu Dhabi staycation: How to visit top 4 indoor attractions in 24 hours

As temperatures climb, many UAE residents begin looking for ways to stay active without feeling the heat. Add to that rising airfares amid ongoing regional tensions, and the idea of a staycation makes more sense than international travel.

This one-day itinerary in Abu Dhabi taps into exactly that. Starting in the afternoon and stretching into the next day, it spans four stops, moving from immersive digital art you can walk through to life-sized dinosaurs, and from deep dives into the UAE’s past to spaces that bring global culture under one roof, all within 24 hours.

What makes it work is how you experience it. Everything unfolds within Saadiyat Island, allowing you to move easily from one stop to the next without long drives or time lost in traffic. More importantly, it is almost entirely indoors. You will walk, explore and stay engaged throughout, but without the summer heat slowing you down.

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A Museum Pass is available, allowing entry to the Louvre, Natural History Museum and Zayed National Museum under a single ticket, with the three-museum option priced at Dh170 and free access for children under 18.

Stop 1: teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi

Spread across a vast, purpose-built space, the teamlab Phenomena experience is designed to respond to movement. Walls shift with light, colours ripple across floors and entire rooms transform as people move through them.

Created using 1.2 billion pixels projected by over 500 projectors, it is immersive in the truest sense. Some installations incorporate physical elements such as water, while others play with light and darkness to guide movement through the space.

Children are not asked to be quiet or keep their distance. They can move freely, interact and explore. For adults, there is the scale and visual detail to wow at.

Stop 2: Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi

The Natural History Museum is designed as a 13.8-billion-year journey through time and space.

There is ‘Stan’ (pictured above), a 67-million-year-old, approximately 12 metre-long Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, staged in a confrontation with another T. rex over a triceratops. The scene highlights injuries visible on Stan’s fossilised bones, offering a glimpse into the violence of prehistoric life.

Walk into the ‘Human Story’ gallery and you are greeted by Lucy, a 3.2-million-year-old human ancestor. Around 40 per cent of her skeleton has been preserved — unusually complete for remains this old — offering insight into early human evolution.

You may be used to seeing “please don’t touch” signs in museums. In the ‘Story of the Earth’ exhibition, some displays do the opposite, encouraging visitors to touch meteorites that have travelled across space.

Nearby, a composite dodo skeleton, estimated to be 95 per cent complete, offers a rare look into extinction and how species disappear over time.

Break

Head back to your hotel, soak in the beach, spend some time in the pool and get a good night’s rest.

Stop 3: Louvre Abu Dhabi

You enter through its vast dome, where sunlight filters through a layered design to create what is often described as a “rain of light”.

The museum displays around 6,000 artworks by over 309 artists representing 59 countries, placing works from different civilisations side by side to trace shared human stories across time. From ancient artefacts to more recent works, the layout encourages you to move between periods and geographies without feeling like you are ticking off sections.

Stop 4: Zayed National Museum

Before you even step inside, the design demands attention. A series of five steel structures rise above the museum, inspired by the wings of a falcon in flight.

Step inside, and the story becomes more personal. Among the exhibits are items linked to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, including his iconic black Chrysler.

Further in, scale takes over. An 18-metre-long black-bitumen boat, reconstructed using ancient techniques and materials, anchors the space.

The museum explores over 300,000 years of human history on this land, tracing a journey from pre-history to the present day. The narrative is rooted in the UAE, moving through culture, identity and the values that have shaped the country.