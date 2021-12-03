Abu Dhabi: Sri Lankan president, Indian FM to attend 5th Indian Ocean Conference

The celebrations kicked off at Expo 2020 Dubai's Israel pavilion
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are among the top names at the fifth Indian Ocean Conference to be held in Abu Dhabi.
The theme for the two-day conference, which starts on Saturday, is ‘Indian Ocean: Ecology, Economy, Epidemic’. There will be around 200 delegates and more than 50 speakers from 30 countries.
Maldives Vice-President Faisal Naseem, Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Sri Lanka’s former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe are among the other speakers who will discuss the impact of the pandemic and challenges of climate change.
Also, there will be ministers from Oman, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Bangladesh, Nepal among others, and diplomats, including Navdeep Singh Suri, the former Ambassador of India to the UAE, who will speak during the two-day conference.
