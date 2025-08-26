Abu Dhabi slaps $37,500 fine on Half Moon Investments, 3 directors

An Abu Dhabi investment firm — Half Moon Investments Limited (HMIL) — and three of its directors were hit with hefty fines of $37,500 by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the authority announced on Tuesday, August 26.

The firm, along with its directors, were found to have failed to file accounts and reports before the end of the statutory period for filing.

HMIL and its three company directors — Shaukat Murad, Zia Murad and Manuel Mateos — each failed to file accounts and reports for the financial year ending December 31, 2023.

The regulatory authority of ADGM slapped financial penalties totalling $37,500 for the violations as follows:

$7,500 against HMIL

$10,000 against Shaukat Murad

$10,000 against Zia Murad

$10,000 against Manuel Mateos

This is not the first time the firm was found to have violated these same laws. In March 2023, the authority imposed financial penalties against HMIL and its directors for failure to file accounts and reports for the financial year ending December 31, 2021.

A final notice has been issued again the three individuals and the company.

The financial authority reminded firms that it is the duty of directors of most ADGM-licensed entities to file accounts and reports with the regulatory authority (RA) for each financial year on behalf of the relevant entity.

The authority said it would continue to take a necessary actions to promote "compliance with its filing requirements, reinforce accountability and uphold the integrity of the regulatory system".