Abu Dhabi shuts restaurant for posing 'serious risk to public health'

Abu Dhabi authorities have ordered the closure of the Full Kohli restaurant in the Industrial Area of Al Ain City after identifying serious food safety violations.

The establishment posed a "serious risk to public health", according to the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa).

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The Abu Dhabi authority said that the closure was issued following repeated violations and the establishment’s failure to implement effective corrective measures, requiring immediate intervention to protect food safety and consumers.

Earlier on April 3, authorities also ordered the temporary closure of Amina Restaurant on Zayed the First Street after similar serious violations were detected.

The food safety authority said the decision followed inspection reports that documented ongoing breaches and the restaurant’s failure to comply with requirements or take corrective action, prompting swift enforcement measures to safeguard public health.