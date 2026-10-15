Abu Dhabi temporarily closes cafeteria after repeated food safety violations

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) issued an administrative closure order against 'Let's Talk Riz Corner Cafe - LLC' in the Khalidiyah area in Abu Dhabi for posing a risk to public health in violation of laws and regulations.

The cafeteria holds a commercial licence (CN-2585722) and was shut down for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food in Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued thereto.

Adafsa clarified that the administrative closure was issued due to repeated food safety violations and the failure to implement effective corrective measures, necessitating an immediate intervention to safeguard food safety and consumer health.

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It confirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect until the reasons for the violation are corrected, with the possibility of resuming operations once the facility's conditions are fully corrected and all food safety requirements are met.

The officials noted that the administrative closure and disclosure of violations are part of the authority’s plan to enhance the food safety system in Abu Dhabi and subject all food establishments to periodic inspections to ensure their compliance with requirements, with a focus on proactive protection of consumers and ensuring that all establishments adhere to food safety requirements.

Authorities appealed to the public to contact them and report any violations observed in any food establishment or when there is doubt about the contents of a food item by calling the Abu Dhabi Government's toll-free number 800555 so that the authority's inspectors can take the necessary action to ensure safe and healthy food for all members of the community in Abu Dhabi.