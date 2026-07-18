Abu Dhabi shuts down Yummy Indian Bite restaurant after repeated food safety breaches

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) has ordered the temporary administrative closure of Yummy Indian Bite restaurant in the emirate after inspectors found repeated food safety violations that posed a risk to public health.

The restaurant, which operates under Commercial Licence No. CN-2837801, was found to be in violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, along with the regulations issued under the law.

According to Adafsa, the decision was based on findings from a food control report, which documented repeated breaches of food safety requirements and the establishment's failure to implement effective corrective measures despite previous interventions.

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The authority said the continued violations necessitated immediate administrative action to protect food safety and safeguard consumer health.

Adafsa clarified that the closure is temporary and will remain in effect until the restaurant addresses all violations, complies with the required food safety standards, and meets all conditions necessary to resume operations.

The authority reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all food establishments in the emirate adhere to strict food safety regulations to protect public health. All types of establishments and food products are subject to periodic inspections by Adafsa's inspectors to guarantee compliance with the highest food safety standards.

The authority also encourages the public to communicate with them and report any violations detected in any food establishment, such as non-compliance or suspicion of food content, by calling the toll-free number for the Abu Dhabi Government, 800555. Adafsa's inspectors will take the necessary measures to ensure the delivery of safe and sound food to all members of the community in Abu Dhabi.