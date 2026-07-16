Abu Dhabi shuts down Al Ain restaurant for repeated food safety violations

'Take Restaurant' in Al Ain City has been temporarily closed after investigations revealed food safety violations, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) said.

According to the food safety authority, officials issued the administrative closure due to violations posing a risk to public health. The outlet held a commercial licence No. CN-2554094 and the decision was taken under Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food in Abu Dhabi.

Adafsa clarified that the food control report showed the closure was due to repeated food safety violations and failure to implement corrective measures. The immediate closure and intervention were necessary to safeguard food safety and consumer health.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The administrative closure order will remain in effect as long as its causes exist. The establishment may resume operations after rectifying its situation, fulfilling all the necessary requirements for practising the activity, and removing the causes of the violation.

Adafsa highlighted that the closure and identification of violations are part of ongoing inspections to strengthen the food safety system in Abu Dhabi. It underscores its role in ensuring all establishments comply with food safety requirements. All types of establishments and food products undergo periodic inspections by Adafsa's inspectors to guarantee compliance with the highest standards.

The Authority encourages the public to report any violations in food establishments, such as non-compliance or suspected food contamination, by calling the Abu Dhabi Government toll-free number at 800555. ADAFSA's inspectors will take the necessary measures to ensure the safe delivery of food to all community members in Abu Dhabi.