Abu Dhabi shuts down food trading store over safety violations

Its practices also pose 'a significant risk' to public health, authorities say

Photo: Adafsa / Instagram
Photo: Adafsa / Instagram

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 3:36 PM

A food trading company in Abu Dhabi was ordered shut due to safety risks, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) closed down the Itiyadi Foodstuff Trading company in Musaffah industrial area over its violations of food safety standards.


Its practices were found to pose "a significant risk" to public health, too, Adafsa said.

The authority carries out regular inspections of establishments across the emirate to ensure they are complying with regulations that protect residents' health and safety.

Inspectors visit not only stores but also restaurants and cafes.

