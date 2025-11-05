Food safety authority in Abu Dhabi shuts down Cosmo Center Trading store

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued an administrative closure order against Cosmo Center Trading LLC in the Al Khalidiyah area of Abu Dhabi.

The wholesale trading facility holds a commercial license (CN- 5098686) and was shut down for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food in Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued thereunder, as well as its danger to public health.

The authority explained that the food control report stated repeated safety violations by the establishment and the failure to implement effective corrective measures, necessitating immediate action to ensure food safety and consumer health.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect until the reasons for the violation are corrected, with the possibility of resuming operations once the facility's conditions are fully corrected and all food safety requirements are met.

The officials noted that the administrative closure and disclosure of violations are part of the authority’s plan to enhance the food safety system in Abu Dhabi and subject all food establishments to periodic inspections to ensure their compliance with requirements, with a focus on proactive protection of consumers and ensuring that all establishments adhere to food safety requirements.

The authority appealed to the public to contact it and report any violations observed in any food establishment or when there is doubt about the contents of a food item by calling the Abu Dhabi Government's toll-free number 800555 so that the authority's inspectors can take the necessary action to ensure safe and healthy food for all members of the community in Abu Dhabi.