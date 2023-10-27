Abu Dhabi shuts 2 healthcare facilities over series of violations

Maya Al Hawary speaks about her challenges and adversities
Two healthcare facilites were temporarily closed down in Abu Dhabi due to various violations, the Department of Health (DoH) said on Friday.
One of them was a one-day surgery centre that was ordered shut due to violations that "pose a significant threat to the health and safety of our community members", the authority said.
Another a medical centre that is currently being investigated due to alleged financial violations.
The DoH called on health facilities in the emirate to strictly follow its policies and regulations and provide services based on the best international practices.
