UAE authorities close 2 shops, issue 61 warnings for selling tobacco near schools

Two commercial establishments (shops) were shut down and 61 warnings issued after the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA) recorded 18 violations of federal laws and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) regulations.

ADRA conducted inspections and field visits across Abu Dhabi during the first 10 months of 2025, focusing especially on businesses near schools to ensure shops are complying with the law and keeping the community safe.

These intensified efforts aim to maintain a safe, fair, and transparent business environment. Since the start of 2025, ADRA has conducted 1,661 field visits and 21 inspection campaigns focused on tobacco and electronic cigarette sales. Violations included displaying tobacco at checkout, home delivery, and sales to minors.

Mohammed Muneef Al Mansoori, Director-General of ADRA, said the authority is committed to a safe business environment, high health and safety standards, and strong consumer protection.

He noted the low number of violations demonstrates widespread compliance and the effectiveness of awareness campaigns. Al Mansoori reaffirmed ADRA’s commitment to upholding consumer rights, intellectual property, and trademarks, supporting Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for business and investment.

ADRA protects consumer and trademark rights by enforcing legislation and regulations to ensure compliance.