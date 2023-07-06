Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed Festival opening date revealed

This year’s edition promises a grand line-up of major cultural, entertainment, social and sports events

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 4:25 PM

The new edition of the popular Sheikh Zayed Festival will be held from November 17, 2023 to March 9, 2024, in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba area, the organising committee announced.

The festival will be held under the patronage of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the guidance of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The committee is intensifying its preparations for the launch of the new edition, and noted that the annual festival will continue to focus on promoting its main messages of preserving the national heritage, affirming the depth of the Emirati civilisation and carrying it through to future generations, as well as boosting its role in promoting Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading touristic and cultural destination in the region and the whole world.

The committee didn’t reveal further details on the number of events, pavilions, or performances. However, over the years, the festival has been breaking world records with the largest fireworks display and drone show. Also, it features the Emirates Fountain, dazzling laser shows, weekly firework displays, activities at international pavilions, cultural dances and performances catering to all age groups.

The festival bears the name of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, emphasising his pioneering role in preserving the heritage and cultural heritage of the country.

Meanwhile, the committee underlined that it has been introducing new activities that enhance the festival’s status as one of the most prominent cultural and heritage events that reflects the identity of the UAE.

The festival, a major tourist attraction, draws thousands of visitors annually for evenings of fun-filled and family-focused events, and witnessing the celebration of Emirati culture and heritage.

