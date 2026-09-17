Sheikh Khaled offers condolences to family of UAE martyr Saeed Abdalla Alshamsi

Several UAE dignitaries have offered their condolences over the death of the two servicemen during a training mission earlier this week

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 17 Sept 2026, 9:00 PM
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Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has offered condolences to the family of martyr Officer Cadet Saeed Abdalla Alshamsi at Majlis Zakhir in Al Ain Region.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family of the martyr, who lost his life while carrying out a training mission in the UAE.

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He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him His boundless mercy and eternal peace, and to give his family and loved ones patience and solace.

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Major Abdalla Shamis Almenhali and candidate Saeed Abdalla Alshamsi died while carrying out a training mission in the country, the UAE Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

Several UAE dignitaries, including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, offered their condolences to the families of the late servicemen.

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