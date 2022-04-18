Abu Dhabi: Series of talks with ministers to continue throughout the holy month

'The Diplomacy Lab Dialogues' will include a line-up of high-profile speakers that will share their experiences and engage in panel discussions

Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 7:37 PM

The Diplomacy Lab announced the launch of Diplomacy Lab Dialogues, a series of talks with ministers and senior officials, which will continue throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The lab is a community-powered space by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) and Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI).

The Diplomacy Lab Dialogues will include a line-up of high-profile speakers that will share their experiences in diplomacy and engage in panel discussions.

With talks themed around diplomacy, the audience can expect to learn about cultural and public diplomacy, as well as current global affairs in an open format environment where speakers tackle current global issues through diplomatic action.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy discussed the transformation of economic diplomacy, followed by Monday 18th April, where Hana Al Hashimi, Head of the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, will shed light on the new era of climate diplomacy and UAE hosting COP28 next year.

Nickolay Mladenov, Director General a.i. of AGDA, said: “We are honoured to launch the Diplomacy Lab Dialogues during the holy month of Ramadan and welcome renowned ministers, diplomats and experts, who can shed light on current and future foreign policy issues, all while exploring unique ways to overcome global obstacles, through technology, business and innovation.”

“The Diplomacy Lab is a distinctive shared space, where the UAE community can come together and debate worldwide challenges. We look forward to welcoming prominent speakers in the upcoming sessions, who will provide interactive and enlightening discussions and share their unique insight with our audience members and aspiring diplomats,” added His Excellency.

Farshied Jabarkhyl, Managing Director of FBMI said: “Our aim at The Diplomacy Lab is providing unique programmes and sessions that encourage open dialogue between participants and audience members, whilst shedding light on innovations in diplomacy, particularly those that are relevant to the 21st century, such as rising issues around sustainability, economy and global crises. As FBMI plays an important role in the UAE’s diplomacy approach today, we are honoured and delighted to host these sessions at our lab, the region’s first diplomacy lab. The FBMI initiative continues to empower communities through sustainable models.”

Upcoming discussions at the Diplomacy Lab will welcome His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE; Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; His Excellency Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy, as well as His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.