Dubai: Seha's Covid-19 vaccine staff get free lunch for three days

Abu Dhabi - Deliveroo UAE partners with Mexican restaurant Taqado in thank-you initiative

by Saman Haziq Published: Fri 8 Oct 2021, 4:36 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Oct 2021, 12:00 PM

To thank the frontliners who tirelessly administer Covid jabs to residents, a dedicated fleet of riders recently delivered free lunch to healthcare staff at an Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) vaccination centre in Dubai.

The thank-you initiative was launched by Deliveroo UAE, in partnership with Mexican food joint, Taqado Mexican Kitchen, as a heartfelt gesture of thanks to the medical staff that has kept the city moving and also in celebration of Taqado's ninth birthday in the UAE.

A fleet of over a dozen riders from the food delivery app picked up Taqado's best-selling burritos and delivered them to frontline workers for three consecutive days. Around 80 Seha staffers administering the vaccine at one of the authority's centres enjoyed a complimentary burrito meal delivered at their workplace for three consecutive days, with a blue seal on the wrapper saying 'You got us here. Thank You'.

Issuing a statement, the Mexican restaurant stated: "Taqado Mexican Kitchen is celebrating its 9th birthday in the UAE by partnering with Deliveroo to deliver a very special Thank You to frontline workers at Seha, who contributed to keeping residents safe and healthy during the past year."

"For three consecutive days, Taqado prepared fresh, stuffed-to-the brim burritos, filled with pulled barbacoa, rice, beans, salsa, and Monterey Jack cheese or sour cream wrapped tight in soft flour tortillas."

Christian Jansson, chief burrito officer at Taqado Mexican Kitchen said: "Throughout this pandemic, we have fought and battled to survive what has been the hardest and most challenging times for us and many other businesses. Yet as we reflect, we salute those who have fought and battled even harder, putting their own lives on the line to save lives."

"So for us at Taqado, as we celebrate our 9th birthday, we want to dedicate it to those on the front line in the healthcare sector for the selfless work they do for us and our communities every day. Respect and love from the Taqado team."

This is the second round of the 'Thank You' initiative, which was kicked off by Deliveroo earlier this year in partnership with Seha in Dubai. The first one was conducted in June in partnership with fast-food chain Five Guys, when the food delivery app delivered free burgers to the Covid heroes of Seha.

Anis Harb, GM for Deliveroo GCC, said: "We're excited to work with one of UAE's most celebrated brands for their birthday and are glad that our network of riders can facilitate them in this gesture. Medical workers at Seha continue to play an invaluable role in keeping our city safe and we look forward to doing more for them in the near future."

Representing Seha, Shamsa Ahmed said: "A lot of work goes into keeping a city safe and healthy and our medical staff at Seha has shown up every day with a passion to tirelessly serve the community. We're thrilled to receive this Thank You from Deliveroo and Taqado. We're sure it's going to bring a smile to the very busy days of our frontline workers. Happy Birthday, Taqado."

- saman@khaleejtimes.com