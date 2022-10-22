Abu Dhabi schools urged to recycle single-use plastic bottles, win prizes worth Dh12,000

Winners of the challenge will be selected based on the highest number of bottles collected

Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 6:16 PM

Abu Dhabi-based environmental regulator has launched an initiative to encourage school students to develop a culture of recycling for single-use plastic bottles.

Themed ‘Pile it Up’, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) challenges schools in the emirate to compete against each other in collecting and returning single-use plastic water bottles for a two-month period, with all collected waste to be sent for recycling.

The ‘Pile it Up’ challenge comes as part of EAD’s vision of a single-use plastic-free Abu Dhabi.

“The younger generation today is increasingly eco-conscious and can play an influential role in encouraging their peers and families to get real on efforts to safeguard the environment, which is the core mandate of EAD. We want to harness their concern, show them that we mean business and get their support for our Mission to Zero movement against single-use products,” Ahmed Baharoon, executive director of environment information, science outreach management division at EAD, said.

EAD is collaborating closely with Emirates Schools Establishment for the success of the challenge.

“We have chosen the ‘Pile it Up’ challenge as a tool to encourage the younger generation to play a proactive role in nurturing a culture of recycling for single-use plastic bottles. We prepared the schools for the challenge by launching a dedicated awareness campaign guiding the students about EAD’s Single-Use Plastic Policy. To ensure that they exert serious efforts and to help develop a competitive edge to the challenge, we believe that several students will rise to the occasion and strive to recycle as many single-use plastic bottles as possible, as well as shift to multi-use products and lead a more sustainable lifestyle. The crux is in the students striving to recycle as many bottles, not just collect them.”

Running until November 22, the challenge’s grand prize is of Dh12,000, the first runner-up will receive Dh10,000 and the second runner-up will get Dh8,000. In total, there are cash prizes for seven winners, and schools winning cash prizes need to allocate the funds towards sustainable environmental projects at school.

The winners are selected based on the highest number of bottles collected, and most importantly recycled. The top seven schools will be featured on EAD social media channels, and all schools will receive certificates.

“By providing an incentive of cash prizes for several winners, students will feel appreciated and recognised for their hard work,” Baharoon added.