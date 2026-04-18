Watch: Jets draw UAE flag in Abu Dhabi skies as over 25,000 join 'Run for the Nation'

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The skies above Abu Dhabi's Wahat Al Karama lit up in the colours of the UAE flag on Saturday morning as the Fursan Al Emarat, the UAE national aerobatic team, opened the inaugural 'Run for the Nation' race event with a sweeping aerial display, drawing the national flag in the sky and setting the tone for what followed—more than 25,000 participants taking to the streets of the capital in a race as symbolic as it was sporting.

The "Hassantak Ya Watan" event launched from Wahat Al Karama, one of the nation's most significant landmarks, and concluded at Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel, formerly the Armed Forces Officers Club, along a route designed to carry a clear national message that protecting the nation is a shared responsibility expressed through awareness, solidarity, and belonging.

The turnout reflected the breadth of UAE society. Senior citizens, People of Determination, youth, families, and professional runners all took part, with no entry fee and no pace requirement. Road closures around the route were in place from 5am, with the Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre maintaining traffic restrictions until 10am to ensure safety throughout.

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"What we are witnessing today reflects the importance that national initiatives hold within the collective consciousness of UAE society," Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, chairman of the Zayed Charity Run Higher Organising Committee said.

Watch the stunning aerial display by Fursan Al Emarat here:

Al Kaabi stated that the strong turnout demonstrated the deep connection the community shares with its homeland and leadership. "The Run for the Nation brings these values to life in a practical way, reinforcing social cohesion and solidarity while promoting healthy and active lifestyles that contribute to building a more aware and cohesive society," he said.

From the finish line

Abdulhamid Fitieh, captain of the Abu Dhabi 5:30 Run Team, described the morning as something beyond a race. "It was an honour to participate in this symbolic event. It was inspiring to reconnect with friends, fellow runners, and various communities, all uniting for this wonderful cause," he said. "Despite the challenging heat and strong sun, the energy and high spirits of the participants were truly amazing. We witnessed a beautiful bonding of people, creating a warm, family-like, community atmosphere." More than 30 members of his team ran during the day, representing participants from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Sameera El-Masri, founder of Empowerelle Fitness, echoed the sentiment. "Participating in this race was a truly heartwarming experience. Seeing so many people come together, proudly waving the UAE flag and singing the national anthem, was deeply moving," she said. "You could feel how much everyone loves this country and how proud they are to call it home. It was one of those moments that remind you why the UAE is so special."

Following the run, participants and families gathered at a community village at Erth Abu Dhabi, featuring activities, entertainment programmes, and community initiatives in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere.

The event was organised by the Zayed Charity Run Higher Organising Committee in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, with support from sponsors including International Golden Group, Aldar, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Ain Water, Burjeel Holdings, Arabian Radio Network, Wahat Al Karama, and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.