Abu Dhabi launches service to speed up resolution of consumer disputes

Settlement between commercial establishment and customer to be resolved in 21 days

Photo: Abu Dhabi Govt. Media Office

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 7:04 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 7:09 PM

A consumer dispute resolution service has been rolled out in Abu Dhabi to expedite settlement of disputes between consumers and commercial establishments in the Emirate, amicably and at the best possible cost for the concerned parties.

Abu Dhabi Business Centre (ADBC), part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) launched the initiative as part of Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to protect consumers rights and promote a supportive and transparent business ecosystem.

Launching the new service strengthens consumer protection framework in Abu Dhabi, and is in line with the UAE laws, especially Federal Law No. (15) of 2020 regarding consumer protection, which aims to protect all consumer rights, especially those pertaining to the quality of goods and services, and the privacy and security of data.

The service is set up to settle disputes between consumers and commercial establishment within 21 days from the date both parties appeared before consumer dispute resolution service’s team. The conciliator could extend the period for extra 21 days, if deemed necessary.

The conciliators of consumer dispute resolution service are tasked to meet with the concerned parties, bring their views closer, and settle the dispute amicably. They may seek assistance of experts registered in ADJD or those agreed upon by the litigants to provide technical expertise.

Settled disputes will be ratified by a judge to have the power of an executive bond and the authority of judicial decisions, while files of unsettled disputes will be referred to ADJD.

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, said “The consumer dispute settlement service will support entrepreneurship and provide an attractive environment for investments in Abu Dhabi, while ensuring justice and the rights preservation”.

Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, said: “Launching dispute settlement service reflects our ongoing efforts to keep pace with latest developments as this solution ensures a faster, more flexible way to settle disputes at best possible cost for consumers and commercial establishments.”

To avail consumer disputes settlement service, a request should be registered through the official channels of the ADJD, which include accredited typing offices and interactive registration via ADJD’s website.