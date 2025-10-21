  • search in Khaleej Times
Watch: Abu Dhabi rolls out driverless vehicles to clean, sanitise its corniche

Designed for urban environments such as pavements, public spaces, and pedestrian areas, RoboSweepers help reduce the reliance on manual labour

Published: Tue 21 Oct 2025, 6:21 PM

Abu Dhabi has taken a further step in its efforts to expand the use of autonomous mobility as a fleet of driverless sweepers was rolled out to clean the emirate's long corniche.

Earlier this month, robotaxis completed 30,000 trips in Abu Dhabi, which operates 44 of these autonomous vehicles across Yas Island, Saadiyat, and Masdar City. The service later expanded to Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands, tripling the fleet in just 12 months.

Beside robotaxis, Abu Dhabi residents and visitors can now expect to see driverless vehicles, dubbed RoboSweepers, sweeping the corniche to clean and sanitise without any human intervention.

The project, developed by K2 subsidiary Autogo under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, is overseen by Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

Those RoboSweepers  utilise sensors and modern navigation technologies to provide advanced cleaning solutions. The units move along pre-programmed routes, cleaning without direct human intervention.

Designed for urban environments such as pavements, public spaces, and pedestrian areas, RoboSweepers help reduce the reliance on manual labour while ensuring optimal public hygiene services.

The emirate's media office shared a video of RoboSweepers performing their cleaning missions. Take a look:

"The RoboSweeper devices represents a leap forward in building future cities, and we remain committed to investing in technologies that support Abu Dhabi’s vision and meet the needs of the community, today and in the future,” said Sean Teo, Managing Director of K2.