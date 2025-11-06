  • search in Khaleej Times
Abu Dhabi announces road closures for Al Ain Half Marathon

The road closures will be in effect from 2am to 10am on the same day

Published: Thu 6 Nov 2025, 9:22 PM

UAE President announces 2026 as 'Year of family'

Dh100-million UAE lottery winner reveals plans: Bring parents, buy island home

Fans, fellow creators mourn Dubai influencer Anunay Sood after sudden death at 32

Abu Dhabi authorities have announced road closures for the ADNOC Al Ain Half Marathon happening on Saturday, November 8, at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. The road closures will be in effect from 2am to 10am on the same day.

The half marathon will begin at 6am, 10km race will begin at 6:45am, 5km at 6:45am and 2.5km at 7am. The Race Village is open from Wednesday, November 5 to Friday, November 7 from 3pm to 10pm, and on Saturday, November 8, from 5am to 12pm.

Philips highlights UAE's shift toward smarter, more connected healthcare

From Dubai Frame to Hanging Gardens: 20 places you can visit for Dh50 or less

Brown leads Team Genesis 2 to victory in Abu Dhabi HSBC Pro-Ams

UAE offers condolences to Kenya as heavy rains, landslides kill many

UAE identifies top reasons for traffic jams, plans new systems to curb congestion

The authorities pointed out the roads that will be closed in a post on X: