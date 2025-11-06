Abu Dhabi announces road closures for Al Ain Half Marathon

Abu Dhabi authorities have announced road closures for the ADNOC Al Ain Half Marathon happening on Saturday, November 8, at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. The road closures will be in effect from 2am to 10am on the same day.

The half marathon will begin at 6am, 10km race will begin at 6:45am, 5km at 6:45am and 2.5km at 7am. The Race Village is open from Wednesday, November 5 to Friday, November 7 from 3pm to 10pm, and on Saturday, November 8, from 5am to 12pm.

The authorities pointed out the roads that will be closed in a post on X: