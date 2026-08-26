Abu Dhabi reminds residents of smart impoundment of car while in owner's custody

Have you found yourself in a situation where your car needs to be impounded?

Here's some good news that can ease the burden, Abu Dhabi Police have reminded residents of the smart impounding service.

This service allows you to have your car impounded at your home or another location that's convenient for you. This makes things a lot easier, allowing you to keep your car close while still following the rules.

The authority also detailed the conditions for this smart impoundment to be used, which include committing a traffic violation that necessitates the impoundment of the vehicle, signing a declaration and commitment form outlining the service conditions, and the presence of the concerned party in person or a representative holding official power of attorney.

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Those whose vehicles will be impounded will be required to provide their Emirates ID and pay a fee of Dh15 every day.

Here's how you can request the service:

If your car gets impounded in Abu Dhabi, you can manage the situation conveniently online by registering and signing in to the website tamm.abudhabi.

You can request to have your car impounded in your own home or a location of your choice by doing the following:

Log in to tamm.abudhabi

Once you're on the home page, click 'Drive &Transport'

Click 'Fines & Violations' on the left side of the page

Choose 'Home Impounding for Vehicles'

You will then be directed to a page where you have to fill in your information such as your name, phone number, and traffic file number.

Once you've completed all the necessary steps, you will receive a confirmation through SMS or email.

A smart tracking device will then be put in your car so the authorities can monitor if the car is being moved from the location declared in the form.