UAE resident's mystery fever reveals disease affecting just 1 to 4 in a million

A 34-year-old Abu Dhabi resident who had enjoyed good health was left searching for answers after a high fever refused to go away for more than two weeks.

The man visited the hospital multiple times and underwent several tests, but doctors were unable to identify the cause of his illness. As the days passed, his condition worsened, with severe joint pain, extreme fatigue and signs of liver inflammation adding to concerns.

Doctors at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi diagnosed him with Adult-Onset Still's Disease (AOSD), a rare autoimmune condition that affects only one to four people per million people worldwide.

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According to doctors, the disease is notoriously difficult to diagnose because its symptoms resemble those of many other serious conditions, including infections, autoimmune disorders, liver disease and even certain cancers.

Dr Niyas Khalid, Specialist in Internal Medicine at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, said the patient's case was particularly challenging because many of the usual signs associated with the condition were absent.

"AOSD is often under-recognised because it mimics several life-threatening diseases. In this case, routine infectious and autoimmune tests were negative, making diagnosis more difficult," he said.

One clue that helped doctors identify the disease was the patient's extremely high ferritin levels, a marker linked to inflammation. Combined with his prolonged fever, severe inflammation and liver involvement, it pointed doctors towards the rare diagnosis.

The patient recalled how the illness affected every aspect of his daily life.

"During those days, I shivered with fever and struggled to get out of bed. I could barely lift my hands or move my body. Even after taking medication, the fever kept coming back. It was physically and emotionally exhausting," he said.

Doctors warned that if left untreated, the condition can lead to serious complications, including organ damage, chronic inflammatory arthritis, liver failure and a potentially fatal immune reaction known as macrophage activation syndrome.

Once doctors suspected AOSD, they immediately started the patient on high-dose corticosteroid treatment to control the overactive immune response and the results were rapid.

Within 24 hours, his fever disappeared. Within 48 hours, his joint pain eased significantly and his energy levels began to return. Blood test results also started improving.

"I am happy that I can move my body without support again. The doctors and hospital staff kept encouraging me whenever I felt frustrated or hopeless," said the patient.

Although he has made a strong recovery, doctors said regular follow-up appointments will be necessary because the disease can return in some cases.

The patient will continue to be monitored by internal medicine and rheumatology specialists to ensure the condition remains under control.