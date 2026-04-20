Abu Dhabi renames 4 Darb toll gates to reflect locations accurately

Abu Dhabi has renamed four Darb toll gates, introducing new identities and updated names aimed at improving clarity and making them easier for motorists to recognise.

The change is part of efforts to better align each toll gate name with its actual location, helping drivers quickly identify routes and navigate the road network with greater ease.

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It is also intended to enhance overall traffic awareness and reduce confusion for road users.

Here are the four renamed toll gates:

Al Maqta Toll Gate, located on Al Maqta Bridge

Rabdan Toll Gate, located on Musaffah Bridge

Sas Al Nakhl Toll Gate, located on Sheikh Zayed Bridge

Al Saadiyat Toll Gate, located on Sheikh Khalifa Bridge

Recently, drivers travelling between Dubai and Abu Dhabi have spotted new Darb toll gates along the E11 highway, prompting questions among residents about whether Abu Dhabi’s smart toll system is being expanded.

Khaleej Times contacted QMobility for clarification on the installations and when the new gates may be activated. The authority said it could not share further details at this stage, adding that any updates will be announced through its official channels.