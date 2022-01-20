Police thank UAE leaders as Abu Dhabi tops world's safest city list

Officials also praised officers' exceptional efforts to make the community feel secure

Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police

Top Abu Dhabi Police officers have hailed the continuous support from UAE leaders towards security initiatives and the force's professionalism and relentless efforts in ensuring peace and security, which has enabled the UAE Capital to remain the safest city in the world for the sixth time.

On Wednesday, Abu Dhabi was ranked the safest city in the world for the sixth consecutive year, reinforcing its position as a safe and secure place to live, work and invest.

The 10 safest countries on the Numbeo Safety Index 2022 include Sharjah (4) and Dubai (8). The three UAE Emirates have been ranked ahead of cities like Zurich and Monaco.

With a safety index of 88.4, Abu Dhabi has reinforced its position as a safe and secure place to live, work and invest.

Abu Dhabi was ranked 'very low' when it comes to crime, fear of being mugged or robbed, and drug use. It scored 'very high' when it comes to feeling safe when walking alone.

Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, praised the support of the UAE's wise leadership, which has placed security and safety at the top of its priorities for the happiness of citizens, residents and visitors. This has contributed to registering great achievements in global security indicators that directly support economic development in the emirate. It has also raised the level of tranquillity in society and promoted tolerance among the different nationalities.

"Abu Dhabi was ranked the safest city in the world for the sixth time. This great result is credited to our continuous accomplishments and progress. Thanks to the directives that are extended by our visionary leaders who built a comprehensive strategy to enhance security performance and establish stability across the country," said Al Mazrouei.

He noted that Abu Dhabi Police is keen to build relations and trust with the community by embracing ambitious initiatives and delivering proactive, high-quality services that strengthen the country's leading position in the Global Competitiveness Index.

Al Mazrouei also thanked all members of the Abu Dhabi Police for their exceptional efforts in maintaining security and spreading peace and tranquillity in the hearts of citizens and residents in the emirate.

"We need to continue and redouble efforts to preserve the achievements of Abu Dhabi Police," he said in a statement.

Major-General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, also said the UAE leaders have provided all means and resources to enhance the national security that everyone living in Abu Dhabi feels.

"The new results also demonstrated comprehensive security stability and societal cohesion and a translation of the civilized values ​​that our wise leadership believes in with the aim of promoting a more secure and stable society," he said.

"Thanks to the efforts of all the emirate's security institutions and with the cooperation of citizens and residents in order to achieve the ultimate goal of preserving the gains and enhancing security and safety through effective partnership with Abu Dhabi Police."

Abu Dhabi Police has been keen on providing comprehensive intelligent services that enhance customer access to services efficiently to enhance the quality of life among community members to become one of the world's leading players in integrating smart and technology systems.

