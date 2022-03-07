Abu Dhabi registers 56% decline in disease-carrying pests in 2021

The number of smart mosquito traps increased from 200 to 640

Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022

Abu Dhabi witnessed a 56 per cent decrease in disease-carrying pests during 2021.

This was a result of the efforts by the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) to expand its pest control activities by increasing the number of smart mosquito traps from 200 to 640 in Abu Dhabi.

In its report on the major milestones last year, Tadweer said the total number of requests for pest control services that were executed was 103,922, ranging from disease-carrying pest control services, annoying pests, dangerous pests, to stray animals.

In 2021, the number of pest control requests increased by 25,000, compared to 2020, which recorded 78,484 requests, said the report. This surge was due to the increased urbanisation, which led to more pest control demands for new areas and villas.

Tadweer said it also made significant achievements in various areas, including waste transport and treatment plants, raising awareness, signing agreements, digital transformation, enhanced waste sector monitoring, occupational health and safety management, and business continuity.

Waste treatment and recycling plants

In 2021, Tadweer launched the commercial operation for three medical and hazardous waste treatment facilities in Abu Dhabi, and the fallen livestock incinerator for Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra, according to the highest international and local standards to ensure safe and proper disposal of all kinds of waste.

The centre processed around 108,000 tonnes of medical and hazardous waste, and disposed of around 8,000 tonnes of fallen livestock.

Tadweer also produced about 2.7 million tonnes of recycled aggregate from demolition and construction waste, and about 37,000 tonnes of organic fertiliser from agricultural and animal waste, in line with the emirate's vision to achieve its environmental objectives through proper waste management and recycling.

Dealing with the impact of Covid-19

Tadweer completed 80 per cent of the projects and initiatives for dealing with the impact of Covid-19, according to its approved operational plan, completing 1,200 inspection procedures in line with precautionary measures.

The centre also participated in the national sterilisation campaign by allocating and operating spray vehicles over 227 days. More than 950 staff members were involved in the campaign on a daily basis, recording an average of 10 working hours per day, and an estimated total of 1.7 million hours throughout the campaign.

Last year, Tadweer also provided nine new centres for collecting recyclable material (waste mines), reaching a total of 17 centres in Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi City, Abu Dhabi mainland, Al Ain City, Al Dhafra Region).

Dr Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director-General of Tadweer, said: “Tadweer aims to build integrated waste management systems, combat threats to public health, and provide valuable services for the customers and the community.

“This year, the centre continues its efforts to explore more innovative waste management solutions and optimise the use of waste management, in line with its commitment to being a major contributor to creating a safe, healthy, and sustainable environment in Abu Dhabi, which contributes to the sustainable development of the emirate.”