Abu Dhabi records 8,886 civil marriages, wills in under 3 months

Abu Dhabi recorded a total of 8,886 civil marriage and wills transactions in less than three months this year — highlighting not just sustained demand — but a shift in how foreigners are using the emirate’s legal system.

Figures from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department show that 4,320 civil marriages and 4,566 wills were registered between January 1 and March 25, marking one of the busiest starts to a year since the introduction of the Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021 on Civil Marriage.

The figures also reveal a notable trend: civil wills have now slightly overtaken marriages, pointing to a growing focus on long-term financial planning among expatriates and foreign investors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The pace has also picked up sharply in recent weeks. Between February 28 and March 25 alone, more than 2,600 transactions were processed, including 1,680 wills — signaling rising momentum rather than just steady growth.

Shift beyond weddings

While Abu Dhabi’s civil marriage system has already been widely adopted by foreigners, the near parity between marriages and wills suggests a deeper behavioural shift.

Lawyers are also seeing shifts in how couples approach marriage, including a rise in pre-marital agreements and more women seeking to protect their assets. “It’s not just about men protecting wealth,” said Byron James, partner at Expatriate Law. “I have many clients who are women and are the richer party in a marriage. They want to protect money they’ve built themselves or inherited.”

Growing focus on long-term planning

He added that this reflects changing attitudes among younger generations. “People are more informed now. They’re more open and frank about the legal side of marriage, and they’re researching it properly before making decisions. When people think about marriage, they don’t always think about the legal side — they think of it as a ceremony or a party — but that is changing.”

“I think the increase in wills is driven by education, more people owning property, and more people seeing the UAE as their long-term home,” James said. “If you can own property and have your children here, then it makes sense to have a will that deals with your assets and your family. That’s just sensible.”

He added that efficiency remains a key factor behind the rising uptake. “In Abu Dhabi, the whole probate process can be done in three or four weeks. In other places, you’re looking at many months, sometimes up to a year.”

The latest figures come amid continued growth in civil family services, with previous data showing registrations have risen steadily year-on-year since the court was established, reaching tens of thousands of marriages overall.

Accessibility and global appeal

However, the recent spike appears to be driven less by policy changes and more by growing global awareness. “As more time passes, more people are becoming aware of the incredible efficiency of the system,” James said. “It’s very easy to get a licence; you can get it within 24 hours. Even the ceremony can be done remotely. They’ve essentially removed barriers that exist elsewhere.”

Another key factor is the legal framework underpinning the system, particularly for couples seeking certainty across jurisdictions. “If you get married in the court, it retains jurisdiction to deal with things like divorce wherever you live in the world,” James said. “I’m not aware of any other forum that allows you to do that.”

He added that the ability to register pre-marital agreements, combined with relatively fast divorce proceedings, is making the system especially attractive to high-net-worth individuals. “When you combine the fact that you can register a pre-marital agreement with the court and that it retains jurisdiction wherever you might live, it provides a very attractive service,” he said. “You can be divorced in about 30 days, and agreements are often approved within two to three weeks.”

The system’s accessibility is another major draw, with applicants not required to be physically present in the emirate. “What makes the court so attractive is that it’s available to everyone — you don’t even need to be based here,” James said. “I’ve had a client complete proceeding while sitting on a plane.”