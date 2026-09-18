Abu Dhabi to RAK in a flying car? Deal signed to test new transport

A newly signed agreement between Ras Al Khaimah and a Chinese aircraft manufacturer will bring flying-car testing to the emirate's deserts and, eventually, a demonstration route between Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

On Friday, Aridge, one of Asia's largest flying-car companies, signed an agreement with Ras Al Khaimah under the oversight of the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority to set up what officials describe as a regulatory sandbox — a controlled environment where the aircraft can be flown and evaluated before any rules exist for wider use.

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The sandbox allows regulators to establish safety standards, airspace rules and operating procedures first. The move came just a day after Aridge demonstrated its modular flying car, the Land Aircraft Carrier, at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy celebrating the 77th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China and the 42nd Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and the UAE at the Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. It was attended by Chinese Ambassador Zeng Jixin and representatives of the UAE government and business community.

Abu Dhabi to RAK flight

Alongside the sandbox, the two parties are also planning a demonstration route linking Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. The route is meant to test what's needed for future inter-emirate air mobility services, covering everything from flight planning and airspace coordination to ground support, passenger handling and safety protocols.

The two cities are currently separated by roughly a 90-minute drive. If such routes eventually move from testing to operation, they could offer a faster alternative for inter-emirate travel.

Through the regulatory sandbox led by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA), Aridge will conduct flight validation under desert conditions, evaluate aircraft performance across representative operational scenarios and refine procedures within controlled airspace. The programme will provide a structured environment for the company to validate its technology and operating model while working closely with relevant authorities and industry partners.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, framed the partnership as part of a broader push to modernise the emirate's economy. "The true value of technology lies in the difference it makes to people's lives," he said, adding that Ras Al Khaimah is using innovation to strengthen its economy and standing as a place to live, work and invest.

The cooperation makes Aridge the first Chinese flying-car company to enter a national-level regulatory sandbox in the Middle East, while also establishing one of the world's first testing sandboxes for personal low-altitude flight.