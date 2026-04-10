Abu Dhabi Police warn residents of remote access apps used in scams

Abu Dhabi Police warned the public about the dangers of downloading remote control software on smartphones and computers, saying such tools are increasingly being exploited by scammers to steal money and personal data.

The authority said these applications are originally designed for legitimate purposes such as technical support, remote work, or screen sharing. However, fraudsters are tricking victims into installing them under the guise of providing assistance or fixing technical issues, allowing them full access to devices and sensitive information.

Abu Dhabi Police urged residents not to respond to suspicious calls requesting the installation of software or the sharing of confidential details, stressing that bank and financial institution staff never ask for account information, credit card numbers, passwords, PINs or one-time passwords (OTP).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

They also called on the public to remain vigilant, avoid sharing sensitive data, and ensure all applications are downloaded only from official and trusted sources.

In case of suspected fraud, residents are advised to report incidents immediately by contacting “Aman” on 8002626, sending a text message to 2828, or visiting the nearest police station, as part of efforts to strengthen cybercrime prevention and protect the community.