Abu Dhabi Police warn of surge in online fraud scams during salary payment period

Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents of a rise in electronic fraud and financial scams during the salary payment period, urging the public to remain vigilant, avoid suspicious links and misleading offers, and deal only with official and trusted entities.

Police said scammers use a range of tactics to target victims, including fake property listings, bogus residency and visa services, fraudulent job advertisements, fake labour supply offers, unauthorised insurance products, and false claims about vehicles seized by Abu Dhabi Customs.



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Fraudsters also lure victims with fake investment opportunities, counterfeit event tickets, websites impersonating government agencies and well-known organisations, and requests to download remote access software or pay deposits for goods, services, training courses or fake certificates.

Abu Dhabi Police urged residents not to share banking details, passwords or one-time verification codes (OTPs) and to avoid transferring money or paying deposits without verifying the legitimacy of the seller.

It also advised using only official websites and apps to access government services.

The force encouraged the public to report suspected fraud through the Aman service by calling 8002626, saying early reporting helps combat cybercrime and protect the community.