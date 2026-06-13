Abu Dhabi Police warn of fake consumer protection websites targeting residents

Abu Dhabi Police warned residents about fraudulent websites and online platforms posing as consumer protection services, saying scammers are using search engines to trick victims into sharing personal and banking information.

Authorities said the fake websites are designed to resemble official consumer protection entities, often using similar names, logos and branding to appear legitimate. The platforms target people looking to file complaints about products, commercial services or retail stores.

According to Abu Dhabi Police, victims searching online for "consumer protection" services may be redirected to these fraudulent websites, where they are asked to provide personal or banking details under the guise of processing a complaint or offering assistance.

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In some cases, scammers also attempt to persuade users to download applications or software that give them remote access to their devices, allowing them to steal sensitive information.

Police urged the public to exercise caution when searching for consumer protection services online and to verify the authenticity of websites and links before sharing any information. Residents were also advised not to disclose personal or banking details or make payments unless they are using official and approved channels.

Authorities stressed the importance of verifying the identity of any organisation contacted online and remaining alert to websites that mimic government entities or trusted service providers.