Abu Dhabi Police warn residents of fake chalet, farmhouse rental offers

Abu Dhabi Police has warned residents and visitors against falling for fake accounts on social media or text messages advertising attractive rental offers for farmhouses and chalets.

As part of its 'Proactive Security' strategic priority, the police issued an advisory about the increasing activity of fake accounts on social media and digital platforms, as well as fabricated text messages and online scams about rental offers for chalets and 'fake farmhouses' at attractive prices, targeting customers during holidays and tourist seasons.

Abu Dhabi Police reaffirmed their commitment to continuing efforts to enhance security awareness among all segments of society by intensifying awareness and educational campaigns to prevent emerging forms of cyber fraud, particularly fake advertisements and websites for booking chalets and vacation homes.

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These efforts help to protect the public from falling victim to scammers, and to instill a culture of verifying the authenticity of offers and advertisers, and refraining from making any payments or money transfers before confirming their reliability and authenticity through official channels.

They called on members of the public to follow the awareness messages issued through the official channels of the Abu Dhabi Police and to immediately report any fraudulent attempts or suspicious online activities via “Aman” at 8002626, or by sending a text message to 2828, through the Abu Dhabi Police smart app, or via email at aman@adpolice.gov.ae.

This helps strengthen the digital security system and contributes to protecting the community from fake accounts and newly created online fraud sites.

Earlier, Dubai Police had issued a similar warning comes after a resident lost Dh8,000 to a scammer who advertised a chalet in Dubai at an "attractive offer" online. The man was asked to pay a deposit and a refundable insurance fee. Once the money was transferred, the scammer switched off his phone and became unreachable.