7-day impoundment: Abu Dhabi Police warn drivers against overcrowding vehicles

Abu Dhabi Police has warned drivers against transporting more passengers than the vehicle's capacity. Overstuffing vehicles doubles the risk of serious injuries and fatalities in accidents, police said.

The risks involved include the unavailability of seat belts for all passengers, impaired driver control over the vehicle, and increased likelihood of accidents. Despite these concerns, many drivers continue to underestimate the magnitude of this violation, Abu Dhabi authorities pointed out.

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The violation of transporting passengers beyond the permitted number will result in a fine of Dh500, 4 traffic points, and 7-day vehicle impoundment, police warned.

The authorities called on all motorists to comply with traffic rules and regulations, and asked drivers to ensure all passengers are seated in their designated seats and wearing their seat belts.