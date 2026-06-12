Watch: Poor-quality tyres cause traffic accidents in Abu Dhabi during summer heat

As temperatures in the UAE continue to rise during the summer, motorists are advised to prioritise regular vehicle maintenance, particularly tyre condition, as overheating tyres may suddenly burst, leading to traffic accidents that endanger both drivers and other road users.

To underline the importance of this issue, Abu Dhabi Police have shared a video showing a series of accidents caused by tyre bursts while vehicles were in motion, aiming to raise traffic awareness among motorists and encourage adherence to preventive safety measures to protect lives and property.

The awareness video came as part of the "Safe Summer” campaign. The police authority warned drivers of the dangers of using poor-quality or substandard tires, saying that they are among the leading causes of serious traffic accidents, especially during the summer when temperatures rise, due to the risk of sudden tire blowouts and loss of vehicle control.

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In one of the incidents shown in the clip, a driver suddenly veers off the road after a tyre burst, crashing into other vehicles on a five-lane road. Another driver found himself obliged to stop in the middle of the road after the tyre of his light truck exploded.

In another incident, the driver of a black sedan slows down and loses control of the vehicle, which spins around completely and ends up facing oncoming traffic. Other vehicles are then forced to slow down to avoid a collision. Watch this video of the accidents shared by Abu Dhabi Police:

Authorities called on motorists to regularly inspect tyres to ensure they are in good condition and meet approved specifications, paying attention to their production date and service life, maintaining the recommended air pressure, and not overloading the vehicle beyond the permitted weight limit.

Drivers are also urged to immediately replace damaged or worn-out tyres and not to neglect preventive maintenance procedures.

The police noted that tyre safety is a fundamental component of traffic safety system and contributes to enhancing road safety and protecting road users, stressing on the fact that tyre safety is a shared responsibility that begins with the driver.