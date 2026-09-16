Video: Pedestrians hit by cars in 3 Abu Dhabi incidents; police issue warning

There are rules pedestrians must follow when crossing roads in the UAE to ensure their safety, but motorists also share the responsibility. Highlighting the dangers of run-over accidents and the precautions both drivers and pedestrians should take, Abu Dhabi Police on Wednesday shared a video showing several such incidents.

In one incident, two men are seen crossing the road from the designated area, but the motorist does not reduce their speed and hit them. The Abu Dhabi authority called on drivers s to always exercise caution and pay attention so as to decrease their speed near crossing areas, reminding them that pedestrians' safety is a shared responsibility.

Another run-over accidents took place when several pedestrians decided to cross the road from undesignated places, endangering their lives by violating UAE traffic laws. The police urged residents to avoid jaywalking by using designated crosswalks, bridges, and tunnels, and following pedestrian traffic light signals, thereby enhancing their safety and that of other road users.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch a video of the incidents here:

Jaywalking in the UAE

In the UAE, jaywalking is punishable by a Dh400 fine. Penalties can be significantly higher when jaywalking results in an accident. Under the UAE’s federal traffic law that came into effect in March 2025, a person who crosses from an undesignated area and causes a traffic accident can face imprisonment and a fine of Dh5,000 to Dh10,000, or either penalty.

The penalties are even stricter when crossing occurs on a road with a speed limit of 80kmph or higher. Offenders can face at least three months in prison and a fine of at least Dh10,000, or either penalty.