Watch: Abu Dhabi drivers caught on camera littering from cars, delivery bikes

In the UAE, traffic violations are not limited to dangerous acts such as sudden swerving or inattentive driving that can lead to accidents and crashes. They also extend to behaviours that undermine public cleanliness and harms the country's civilised image.

In a video shared by Abu Dhabi police, several drivers were caught on camera throwing garbage from their vehicles' windows either while driving or parking—a grave traffic violation according to UAE regulations.

The Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center, called on drivers and d road users to follow civilised behaviour that reflects the positive image of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, urging them to avoid littering from vehicles to preserve the environment, public health, and the emirate’s public image.

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Both drivers and passengers should dispose waste and litter in designated areas and adopt positive practices that enhance environmental safety and maintain public cleanliness.

Watch the video shared by Abu Dhabi Police here:

Penalties

Under Article (71) of the UAE Traffic Law, littering from vehicles constitutes a traffic violation, resulting in a fine of Dh1,000 and the accumulation of 6 traffic points.

By sharing these videos of drivers committing these violations, authorities aim at raising awareness to foster a culture of social responsibility among road users and to curb uncivilised behaviours committed by some drivers as a result of negligence or indifference, given their negative impact on the environment and quality of life.

In Abu Dhabi, penalties for littering in general vary according to the type of violation and its frequency. For instance, discarding cigarette butts and personal waste resulting from eating & drinking outside designated containers carries a fine of up to Dh2,000, while disposing of, placing, or leaving waste, or any equivalent materials, in non-designated areas entails a fine of up to Dh4,000.