Abu Dhabi Police urge parents to monitor kids to prevent at-home accidents

Abu Dhabi Police have called on families to monitor children at home to protect them from falling off balconies or from windows.
As part of its 'Safe Winter Fun Campaign', police stressed the importance of paying attention to children when they approach windows or balconies to prevent accidents.
Due to the current cool weather, police said residents tend to open the windows in their homes to get fresh air. As a result, young children may get too close to the balconies or windows while playing, which poses a great danger to them if left unsupervised.
“Parents should step up safety measures in their homes to protect children from falling off buildings. Kids need to be monitored all the time while at home for their safety,” authorities said.
Authorities also warned against leaving furniture near the windows, as children could use them to climb up to the windows and fall down.
“Toddlers might get curious to find out what is on the other side of the windows and balconies. This curiosity could lead them to great danger,” police said, adding that parents need to put up barriers in such places.
Parents were also advised to close all windows when they are not present in the house.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police on Sunday urged motorists to be cautious due to low visibility during high winds and dust.
“And for your safety and for the safety of others on the road, please do not be distracted by taking any videos or using your phone,” police said on Twitter.
