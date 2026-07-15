Abu Dhabi Police urge families to enhance safety measures around home pools

Abu Dhabi Police has called on families to enhance safety measures at swimming pools in their homes, increasing direct supervision on children to prevent accidents and injuries.

They pointed out the importance of continuous supervision and not leaving children to swim alone, even for a few moments, to prevent drowning. They also emphasised avoiding distractions — from smartphones or any other diversions — while monitoring kids.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Abu Dhabi Police pointed to some important preventative guidelines to follow. These include:

Securing home swimming pools with safe fencing

Tightly closing doors

Using non-slip flooring

Ensuring pools are equipped with appropriate safety devices

Making sure children wear life jackets or flotation collars when necessary

Not allowing children to use the pool without adult supervision

Teaching children the basics of swimming and water safety skills appropriate to their age

Parents and caregivers have also been urged to learn first aid skills and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, in order to deal with emergency cases until ambulance teams arrive.

The police have emphasised that protecting children is a shared responsibility that begins with family awareness. They have called on community members to instill a culture of prevention and responsibility in general.

These guidelines come as part of the 'Safe Summer' campaign, established by the authority to reduce drowning incidents and ensure safe environments for children during summer vacations.