Abu Dhabi Police to conduct exercise tomorrow, issue advisory to residents

The authority urged the general public not to take photographs of the exercise

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 8:54 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police have alerted residents about the field exercises that will be conducted in the emirate Thursday morning.

In a Twitter post, Abu Dhabi Police said that it would carry out an exercise on Thursday, November 1, 2022, in the Al Meena area to assess the readiness and enhance the responsiveness of the force.

The authority urged residents and the general public to stay away and not to approach the area. Residents have been asked to refrain from taking photographs of the exercise for the sake of public safety.

