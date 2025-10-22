  • search in Khaleej Times
Abu Dhabi Police to conduct emergency exercise at Barakah Nuclear plant

As part of the exercise, Al Rabban Street will be temporarily closed from the Emergency Response Center Bridge in Al Dhannah to Al Hamra Roundabout

Published: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 2:54 PM

Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with partner agencies, will carry out an emergency exercise at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the Al Dhafra region this evening, Wednesday, October 22.

The drill is designed to test preparedness and response protocols in the event of an emergency at the facility.

As part of the exercise, Al Rabban Street will be temporarily closed from the Emergency Response Center Bridge in Al Dhannah to Al Hamra Roundabout. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and avoid approaching the area.

Authorities have also urged the public not to take photos or videos of the operation to ensure safety and allow the exercise to proceed smoothly.