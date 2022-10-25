Abu Dhabi Police thwart drug smuggling attempt, arrest two in 'preemptive operation'

Former Olympic and world champion speaks at the ninth International Society for Physical Activity and Health Congress in Abu Dhabi
Police in Abu Dhabi have arrested two Arab men who were caught with narcotic pills and attempting to smuggle the drugs to a neighbouring country.
Brigadier Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police said on Tuesday that the force investigated a tip-off about the pair and kept them under surveillance before making the arrests.
He noted that one of the men who was running the drug operations from outside the country travelled to the UAE to complete his mission of smuggling the drugs to a neighbouring nation, which failed.
“The drug dealers didn’t have any idea that police were monitoring all their operations,” said Al Dhaheri.
He pointed out that the main suspect was shocked when a team of anti-drug officers arrived to arrest him and his accomplice while in the possession of narcotic pills as they negotiated to execute the drug deal.
“The men thought they had chosen the right time and place to complete their desperate attempt to smuggle the drugs,” said Al Dhaheri.
Police said the suspects tried to use a new method of smuggling by hiding the narcotic pills in the form of rolls inside the garbage bags.
During interrogation, the men admitted that the narcotic pills belonged to them and that they were planning to smuggle the drugs to a neighbouring country.
The pair has been referred to the public prosecution to be charged.
Al Dhaheri has stressed the keenness of Abu Dhabi Police to combat the drug scourge.
Police urged people to report any suspicious activity to officers.
ALSO READ:
Former Olympic and world champion speaks at the ninth International Society for Physical Activity and Health Congress in Abu Dhabi
The authority urged the general public to stay away and not to approach the area
One must not observe the phenomenon without proper eye protection as this can cause 'permanent damage'
The Emirates marked the festival of lights with fireworks, bazaars and special offers and hosted a range of activities, ensuring memorable experiences for community members
Natural History Museum is anticipated to be the largest of its kind in the region and is set to be completed by the end of 2025
The final week of the festival will offer grand prizes, Bollywood performances every night, and even a performance by famed comedian Zakir Khan
The handpicked team members are trained to handle traffic and fire accidents, perform first-aid, and rescue those trapped in the desert or valleys
10-day-long festivities in Dubai include live cultural programmes, major firework displays and a wide range of festivities taking place across the emirate