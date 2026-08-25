Traffic flow, cybersecurity: Abu Dhabi Police ensure safety as kids go back to school

Abu Dhabi Police have announced an integrated plan to ensure student safety as children go back to school after summer vacations to the new academic year of 2026–2027.

This plan not only targets physical safety, but also covers areas such as social media awareness, prevention of cybercrimes, bullying and more.

From ensuring smooth traffic flow to raising awareness about the dangers of drugs, the Abu Dhabi Police have adopted a multi-pronged approach to ensuring students are safe, happy and well-adjusted at the beginning of the academic year.

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Traffic flow

Back-to-school season is often characterised by a higher traffic flow as kids get dropped off and picked up from schools across the emirate — which may lead to accidents on the road.

In order to ensure road safety and efficient movement, Abu Dhabi Police have established a traffic plan.

A series of lectures and awareness programmes for drivers, school transport operators, students, parents, school administrations, and school bus supervisors have been planned so that a safe traffic environment is provided for students going to and from school.

The plan also includes traffic patrols and traffic controllers present on the first day of school at at intersections, internal and external roads, and around schools.

The patrols will regulate traffic movement, facilitate school bus movement, and enhance flow during peak hours. They will also monitor pedestrian crossings and secure student movement from the time they leave their vehicles and buses until they safely reach school gates.

Protection against crimes

The Criminal Security Sector of the police has prepared a comprehensive awareness programme for students, educational and administrative staff, and parents. This includes lectures and awareness workshops on a number of security and community topics, such as:

Dangers of drugs and their effects on the individual and society

Prevention of cybercrimes such as bullying, online abuse, and cyber extortion

Positive citizenship, sound values and behaviours

Proactive security awareness for students

Abu Dhabi Police have said that student safety is a shared responsibility requiring action from families, schools, drivers, and all community members.