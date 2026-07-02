Abu Dhabi Police urge residents to avoid posting summer travel plans on social media

Summer break is about to begin in schools across UAE and many families have already made their travel plans for the next two months. Securing one's home before travelling is one of the most important steps in reducing potential risks, Abu Dhabi Police have said in an advisory.

The police have urged community members to take necessary precautionary measures to protect their homes and property. Residents are advised to ensure that all doors and windows are securely locked, activate security systems and surveillance cameras where available, unplug unnecessary electrical appliances, store valuables in safe places, and shut off water and gas supplies before departure.

The police also urged the public to avoid sharing travel plans or the duration of their absence on social media, as such information could be exploited by ill-intentioned individuals. In addition, residents are encouraged to ask a trusted relative or friend to check on their home when necessary, providing an extra layer of protection and peace of mind while they are away.

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The advisory was issued as part of Abu Dhabi Police's 'Safe Summer' awareness campaign, which aims to strengthen preventive security, safeguard lives and property, and enhance the overall quality of life in the community.

The campaign is part of its ongoing efforts to promote preventive awareness and foster a culture of safety and security across the community. The police called on everyone to follow safety guidelines, cooperate with the relevant authorities, and report any suspicious activities or incidents through official channels to help maintain public safety and protect property.