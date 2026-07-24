Abu Dhabi Police warn residents against leaving vehicles running unattended; here's why

Motorists in Abu Dhabi could face a Dh500 fine for leaving their vehicles running and unattended, police have warned.

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers not to leave their vehicles with the engine running while shopping, using ATMs, stopping at fuel stations or stepping away for prayers, warning that doing so increases the risk of theft or vehicle fires.

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Abu Dhabi Police also highlighted the dangers of leaving children, particularly infants, inside running vehicles, saying the practice poses a serious safety risk.

Authorities stressed that motorists should always switch off the engine, remove the key and secure the vehicle before leaving it unattended, whether at home or in public.

Abu Dhabi Police shared an awareness video highlighting the dangers of leaving vehicles running unattended. Taking a few seconds to switch it off can help prevent theft and accidents and potentially save lives.

Earlier in the summer, authorities across the country have renewed warnings to parents and motorists against leaving children unattended inside parked vehicles.

They stressed that leaving or forgetting a child in a vehicle is not merely a momentary mistake but a serious criminal offence.

Under UAE law, parents or guardians found guilty of endangering a child in this way can face hefty fines and potential imprisonment.