Abu Dhabi Police say all 5 injured in 2 car accidents shown in viral video are safe

Al Junaibi's statement reassured the public that, despite the severity of the crashes shown in the footage, there were no serious or fatal injuries

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 8 Sept 2026, 3:44 PM UPDATED: Tue 8 Sept 2026, 4:12 PM
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Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that all five people injured in two road accidents captured in a widely circulated video are safe. Dr Muslim Al Junaibi, Director of the Traffic Fines Collection Department at Abu Dhabi Police, reassured viewers who watched the footage and were concerned about the condition of those involved.

The two accidents resulted in four minor injuries and one moderate injury, he said. The driver of the station wagon who intervened and positioned his vehicle across the road sustained minor injuries.

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The driver of the vehicle that subsequently crashed into the station wagon sustained the only moderate injury recorded in the two accidents. He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged, with his condition described as good.

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The clarification comes after footage of the crashes circulated on social media, showing the dangerous sequence of events on the road and the station wagon driver moving his vehicle into the path of an approaching vehicle.

The incident drew widespread attention, with viewers expressing concern for those involved and praising the driver who intervened to protect people at the scene.

Al Junaibi's statement reassured the public that, despite the severity of the crashes shown in the footage, there were no serious or fatal injuries.

The incident also highlights the risks of stopping or gathering on the road after a crash, particularly when other vehicles continue to approach the area.

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