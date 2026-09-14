Abu Dhabi Police honour 4 residents who helped save lives in traffic emergencies

In the UAE, acts of bravery, integrity and honesty rarely go unnoticed. Authorities regularly highlight examples of residents whose courage and quick thinking have helped protect others, enhance community safety and, in some cases, save lives.

On Monday, September 14, Abu Dhabi Police posted photos of several members of the society who were honoured for their courage in times of traffic emergencies, sharing their stories and calling on residents to follow their example by playing a constructive role, especially when accidents occur because every second matters.

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Brigadier Nasser Sulaiman Al Maskari, Director of the Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police shook hands with the honourees, commending their heroic and humanitarian actions. He praised them as exemplary members of the community, stressing that their actions embody the values of courage, solidarity and social responsibility.

He also highlighted the importance of partnership between the police and community members in protecting lives and enhancing security and safety. Al Maskari handed them certificates in appreciation of their courage, swift response and sense of responsibility in dealing with emergencies and incidents that helped save lives and ensure safety.

Heroic acts

Among the honourees by the Abu Dhabi Police was Mohammed Waqar Zulfiqar Ali who noticed an object obstructing a road one day. In addition to reporting the object to the relevant authorities, Ali started removing the obstruction himself, helping to prevent traffic accidents.

Two other residents, Nabil Ali Saleh Al-Balushi and Khalid Ali Abdullah Al-Mansouri, were recognised for their bravery in rescuing two people trapped inside vehicles that caught fire following two separate traffic accidents.

A woman called Yusra Qasim Ahmed Otali, was also honoured for her bravery. Following a school bus accident, Yusra kept reassuring frightened students and organising their evacuation, despite being injured herself in the incident. By doing so, she ensured they are all safe until relevant authorities arrived at the scene.

Take a look at photos of the honourees shared by the Abu Dhabi authority:

The most recent example of honouring residents for their positivity on the road in Abu Dhabi was on July 3, when a Talabat delivery rider was recognised for following traffic rules. He was presented with an award in recognition of his commitment to traffic laws and safe riding practices while carrying out his daily deliveries.

The police praised the driver's discipline, awareness, and responsible behaviour on the road, saying his attitude reflects the importance of following traffic regulations and help make roads safer for everyone in the emirate.